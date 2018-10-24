World Share

Istanbul Syria Summit: EU leaders fear surge on Syrian refugees

The effects of the war in Syria have been felt far and wide. Nowhere more so perhaps than in Europe which has witnessed a huge influx of refugees. In 2015, over a million reached the continent, with Germany taking the most. At first hailed as a generous humanitarian move it's caused widespread political and social tensions across the continent, fuelling a populist reaction. Istanbul will now be hosting a Syria summit Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood reports. #Syria #IstanbulSummit #Refugees