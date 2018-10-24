World Share

Did Facebook lie to clients over video metrics?

Facebook admitted two years ago that it had, accidentally, inflated average viewing times by up to 80 per cent, before fixing its algorithm. The company denied it tried to hide its actions from advertisers. But in a new lawsuit, the plaintiffs argue that Facebook knew the metrics were inflated by up to 900 per cent, as far back as 2015. Guests: Raju Narisetti Professor of journalism at Columbia University Soud Hyder Head of Data and Insight at TRT World