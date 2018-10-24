POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Will Saudi Arabia be shunned over Khashoggi killing?
Will Saudi Arabia be shunned over Khashoggi killing?
The Saudis have admitted Jamal Khashoggi was killed, but say the kingdom's leadership knew nothing about it. US President Donald Trump says he's not satisfied with the Saudi explanation, but doesn't want to damage the two country's financial ties. But Riyadh is facing repercussions from global companies and governments with many high profile names having pulled out of an investment conference that's now under way. Guests: Talip Kucukcan Former Turkish MP and now senior fellow at the TRT World Research Centre Craig Copetas TRT World's Editor at large Mohammad al Qubaiban Saudi and Gulf affairs expert Rob Maness Retired US Air Force Colonel #JamalKhashoggi #Khashoggi #SaudiConsulate #MBS
October 24, 2018
