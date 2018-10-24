POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The Khashoggi Killing: Trump says Saudi's staged "worst cover-up ever"
02:29
World
The Khashoggi Killing: Trump says Saudi's staged "worst cover-up ever"
President Trump has said whoever's behind the plot to kill Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi should be in big trouble. But he's not sure how much the Saudi king knew about it. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has confirmed the US administration is revoking visas for 21 Saudi diplomats. On Tuesday, the Turkish president called for the 18 men arrested in connection with the killing to stand trial in Turkey. Iolo ap Dafydd has the latest. #Khashoggi #Trump #SaudiArabia
October 24, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?