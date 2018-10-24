World Share

Private Police: System failure or solution?

The use of private police is on the rise around the world. Police shortages and funding cuts are forcing people to look for help elsewhere to feel secure. But does this create a two-tier society where only the rich are protected? Whose rights are at risk? Joining us is Ian Lyons, Operations Manager, Atlas Security UK; Rachida Sobhi, Ex-Police Officer and Privacy campaigner, JP Oosthuizen, Ex-Police Officer and Senior Lecturer in Criminology, University of Winchester; Ken Marsh, Metropolitan Police Federation Chairman. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you.