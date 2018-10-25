POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The Khashoggi Killing: Saudi crown prince calls the killing 'heinous'
02:23
World
The Khashoggi Killing: Saudi crown prince calls the killing 'heinous'
In his first public comments- Saudi Arabia's crown prince has called the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi - a heinous crime. Mohammed bin Salman was speaking at the Saudi investment summit in Riyadh. He said - the kingdom was co-operating with Turkish investigators. His comments were made following a phone call with Turkey's President Erdogan. It's the first time the two men have spoken since Khashoggi's killing. Alaatin Kilic reports. #Khashoggi #MBS #SaudiArabia
October 25, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?