The Khashoggi Killing: Saudi crown prince calls the killing 'heinous'

In his first public comments- Saudi Arabia's crown prince has called the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi - a heinous crime. Mohammed bin Salman was speaking at the Saudi investment summit in Riyadh. He said - the kingdom was co-operating with Turkish investigators. His comments were made following a phone call with Turkey's President Erdogan. It's the first time the two men have spoken since Khashoggi's killing. Alaatin Kilic reports. #Khashoggi #MBS #SaudiArabia