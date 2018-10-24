POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US Bomb Threat: Explosive devices sent to Clintons, Obama, CNN
02:09
World
US Bomb Threat: Explosive devices sent to Clintons, Obama, CNN
The FBI has launched a terrorism investigation after at least FIVE explosive devices were sent to US Democrat politicians and supporters - including former US Presidents Obama and Clinton. FBI officials have confirmed that the "multiple similar packages" seem to be connected. Authorities are investigating if the attacks were politically motivated. TRT World's Nick Harper reports. #BombThreat #FBI #USDemocrats
October 24, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?