POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Why is Australia sending asylum seekers to an ‘open-air prison’ in Nauru?
15:13
World
Why is Australia sending asylum seekers to an ‘open-air prison’ in Nauru?
An Australian detention centre in Nauru has been described as an open air prison. But it's Australia's answer to those fleeing war and persecution. There are growing calls for all asylum seekers under the age of 18 to be immediately evacuated. And, for the first time, that pressure appears to be working. But will the rest follow any time soon? Guests: Christine Rufener Former MSF mental health activity manager in Nauru Kevin Bailey Victoria State Director of the Australian Conservatives Farhan Rehman Immigration lawyer #Australia #Detentioncentre #Nauru
October 25, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?