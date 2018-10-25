POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
UK firm turns coffee waste into fresh produce | Money Talks
02:30
BizTech
UK firm turns coffee waste into fresh produce | Money Talks
The UK uses half a million tonnes of coffee grounds each year. Some companies are turning that waste into bio fuel or even plastic. One social enterprise is using them for a unique purpose to grow mushrooms. But harvesting delicious produce isn't its only mission - the company's main goal is to create jobs for disadvantaged young people - as Katie Gregory has been finding out. #Coffee #UK
October 25, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?