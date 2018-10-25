BizTech Share

South African healers celebrate cannabis ruling | Money Talks

The South African government is projecting wider budget deficits and slower economic growth over the next few years. Finance Minister Tito Mboweni laid-out the less optimistic forecasts in a speech to parliament on Wednesday. Africa's most industrialised economy has been one of the biggest losers in the recent volatility in global markets, which has hampered the government's ability to boost growth. Meanwhile, traditional healers, who outnumber doctors, have been prescribing a certain treatment the state considered illegal. But thanks to a recent court ruling, this informal sector's getting an official high. Paolo Montecillo reports. #Cannabis #SouthAfrica