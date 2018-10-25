POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Istanbul Syria Summit: Displaced families struggle to resettle
02:19
World
Istanbul Syria Summit: Displaced families struggle to resettle
Ahead of an international Syria summit in Istanbul on Saturday, TRT World is focusing on the effects of the devastating civil war. In the last seven years, millions of people have fled fighting. But with the establishment of safe zones backed by Turkey, millions more have been able to find a safe haven in their own country. Rahul Radhakrishnan travelled to Northern Syria to meet some of them. #Syria #IstanbulSyriaSummit
October 25, 2018
