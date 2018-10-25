World Share

Food Supplements: Proven to be effective?

From Vitamin A to Zinc and almost every letter in between, many are touting the benefits of dietary supplements, but do we really know what we are putting inside our bodies and are we taking the right amounts when we do? Are supplements the elixir of life or a fool’s errand? Joining us at the Roundtable are nutritionists Rihannon Lambert and Jenna Hope; and Matt Murphy, the Founder of Feel Supreme. ​ Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #FoodSupplements #Health #Vitamins