The Saudi-led war in Yemen has been raging for three years. Will it ever end?
09:56
World
While the Saudi killing of one journalist has sent the world into a tailspin... their hand in the deaths of thousands of innocent civilians has largely gone unopposed. The Saudi-led war in Yemen has been raging for three years. Humanitarian groups say schools and civilians are being targeted and vital food supply lines have been cut. And the United Nations has warned half the population could soon be on the brink of famine. Guests Najeeb Ghanem Member of parliament for the Al Islah party Bhanu Bhatnagar Spokesman for the NGO Save the Children.
October 26, 2018
