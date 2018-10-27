The Khashoggi Killing: Erdogan: Khashoggi killers should be revealed

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister says - the suspects in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi will be prosecuted IN Saudi Arabia's own courts. The announcement comes despite calls from President Erdogan that they be extradited to Turkey. Saudidemanded that Saudi Arabia reveal the whereabouts of Jamal Khashoggi's body, as well as the identities of those involved in his killing. Erdogan wants all 18 suspects extradited to Turkey to face trial. The president says - he's expecting Saudi Arabia's public prosecutor to visit Turkey on Sunday. Christine Pirovolakis reports. #Khashoggi #Erdogan #SaudiArabia
October 27, 2018
