Brazil Election: Jair Bolsonaro wins Brazil's presidential elections

Far-right candidate, Jair Bolsonaro has won Brazil's presidential election with 55 percent of the vote. Bolsonaro gained support from those who say they are fed up with corruption and crime. His rise seemed to face a last-minute surge by leftist rival Fernando Haddad, who had closed the gap between the two in recent days. TRT World's Latin America correspondent Ediz Tiyansan reports. #BrazilElections #Bolsonaro #Farright