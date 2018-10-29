World Share

Voluntourism: Who is it really helping?

In a well-travelled world, tourists are now looking for something different when they go on holiday. It's seen the rise of voluntourism - volunteering while on vacation which makes everybody feel good right? Or is it taking advantage of the volunteers and the people they are supposed to be helping? Joining us is Teddy Ruge, Social Change Advocate and Entrepreneur; Shannon O'Donnell, Traveller, writer and speaker; Tom Dallison, Head of Science at the Coral Cay Conservation and Georgette Mulheir Chief Executive of Lumos.