POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Sergei Loznitsa | Cinema | Showcase
07:57
World
Sergei Loznitsa | Cinema | Showcase
Sergei Loznitsa | Cinema | Showcase Without a doubt, filmmaker Sergei Loznitsa is a rising star when it comes to modern East European cinema. Leaving behind a career in scientific research, the Ukrainian native said he found his true calling in the arts. And just recently, the veteran filmmaker added an honorary laurel to his trophy collection, courtesy of the Bosphorus Film Festival. He joins Showcase in the studio to talk about his latest film and the Bosphorus Film Festival. #SergeiLoznitsa #Cinema #Showcase
October 29, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?