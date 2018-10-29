POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Tokyo International Film Festival | Festivals | Showcase
07:23
World
Tokyo International Film Festival | Festivals | Showcase
Often referred to as "Godzilla's playground", the thriving metropolis of Tokyo, is currently screening about 100 movies as part of the latest edition of the Japanese's capital's high profile film festival. It's the only event of its kind in the country to be recognized by the International Federation of Film Producers association which is the main reason why it manages to attract top tier movie-making talent. Yoshi Yatabe, one of the minds behind the festival and its programming director lend Showcase his perspective on this year's edition of the event.
October 29, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?