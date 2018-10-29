POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
China and Japan sign $30B currency swap deal | Money Talks
02:02
BizTech
China and Japan sign $30B currency swap deal | Money Talks
China and Japan have signed a series of big business deals in a new sign of warming ties between Asia's two largest economies. The agreements were finalised during Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's trip to Beijing - the first for a Japanese leader in seven years. He called the visit a "historic turning point," after years of tensions over disputed islands in the East China Sea. Samantha Vadas has more on the visit from Beijing. #China #Japan #Business
October 29, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?