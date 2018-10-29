BizTech Share

China and Japan sign $30B currency swap deal | Money Talks

China and Japan have signed a series of big business deals in a new sign of warming ties between Asia's two largest economies. The agreements were finalised during Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's trip to Beijing - the first for a Japanese leader in seven years. He called the visit a "historic turning point," after years of tensions over disputed islands in the East China Sea. Samantha Vadas has more on the visit from Beijing. #China #Japan #Business