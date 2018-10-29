Market sell-off wipes $100B off tech stocks | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The turmoil on Wall Street has continued, with US stocks headed for their worst month since the global financial crisis. The S&P 500 has joined the Nasdaq in correction territory, after falling more than 10% from its year-long high. This time around, traditional sectors such as energy and financials have joined tech stocks in the sell-off. Investors, however, seem to be determined to continue to punish the tech sector, with Facebook, Twitter and Snap shares all taking a hit. But it's the huge losses felt by tech titans Amazon and Alphabet that have been the most surprising. For more on the story, we speak to TRT World Senior Business Producer Mobin Nasir. #WallStreet #StockMarkets #Nasdaq
October 29, 2018
