World Share

Beyond The Game: Leicester Crash

Leicester City have confirmed the news that their supporters were dreading. The club's chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was killed, along with 4 others, in a helicopter crash just outside the teams stadium on Saturday night. Sports journalist and regular contributor to Beyond the Game Andy May is outside the King Power stadium in Leicester and filed this report on the club that he grew up supporting. #VichaiSrivaddhanaprabha #LeicesterCity