US Midterms: Grassroots progressive targets Trump voters
In the run-up to the US midterm elections,, just nine days away- we'll be looking at the record number of women running for office this year. Pennsylvania is one of 11 states that currently has NO women serving in Congress. But that could all change..the Democrats could send seven this year. And one of them,, is making inroads in a pro-Trump part of the state,, through her grassroots efforts. Courtney Kealy met candidate Jess King and sent us this report. #USelections #MidtermElections #Trump
October 29, 2018
