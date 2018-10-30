POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Brazil’s shift to the right
Brazil’s shift to the right
It was the culmination of an almost 30 year journey, from when Jair Bolsonaro left the military to enter politics. He served seven terms as a congressman, marked by violent rhetoric, including calling for the assassination of the elected president. Now he's the first non-centrist or leftist leader since the end of Brazil's military dictatorship more than three decades ago. It’s a seismic shift in South America and it has many in and out of the country terrified. Find out why from this report by Ediz Tiyansan #Brazil #JairBolosonaro #FarRight
October 30, 2018
