Contentious Statues: Revere or remove?
26:00
World
They represent the very best and worst of our past. Historical figures, cast in bronze, stone and sometimes gold. But when a statue commemorates a time and vision that is no longer acceptable, should it be torn down? Or is it important they stay as a reminder to be discussed and debated? Joining us at the Roundtable is Bruce Baker, Lecturer in Modern American History at Newcastle University; Richard Drayton, Rhodes Professor of Imperial History at King's College London; Karen Lang, Associate Professor in the History of Art at the University of Warwick, and Sophia Cannon, a Political Commentator and Barrister. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #statues #rhodesmustfall #confederateflag
October 30, 2018
