Nabu Museum | Culture | Showcase

06:11
When it comes to ancient artefacts, almost nowhere in the world is as rich as the middle east. But the area from Iraq to Lebanon has also been the target of looters from common criminals to the recent rise of Daesh. Previous objects have been stolen and lost. But one Museum in Lebanon is trying to preserve the region's shared heritage. To speak about how the Nabu Museum preserves and pursues arts and culture, one of the designers of the museum itself, Mahmoud Obaidi joins Showcase from Toronto.
October 30, 2018
