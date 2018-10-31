POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Is Turkey’s ruling coalition at risk?
Is Turkey’s ruling coalition at risk?
Turkey’s Nationalist Movement Party will contest local elections on their own without the support of AK Party. Curiously, the two sides say their partnership will continue the next time a national vote comes around. So could this just be political maneuvering, or is a real split possible? Guests: Akif Cagatay Kilic Member of Parliament, AK Party Kamil Aydin Deputy Chairman of the nationalist MHP Faruk Logoglu. Former deputy chairman of the opposition CHP party #NationalistMovementParty #MHP #AKParty
October 31, 2018
