Greece Austerity: Was it Worth it?

Europe's answer to the financial crisis was austerity - cuts, cuts, and more cuts. And in Greece's case borrowing of $330 billion from the EU, the European Central Bank and the IMF. The Greek economy shrunk by at least a quarter over the last eight years and most of the money borrowed, went to banks, which may have caused all the trouble in the first place. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Greece #Austerity #GreekTragedy