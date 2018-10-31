POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Moscow to expand use of facial biometrics | Money Talks
02:34
BizTech
Moscow to expand use of facial biometrics | Money Talks
Authorities in Moscow have announced plans to expand the use of facial recognition. The technology recently played a pivotal role in catching criminals during the World Cup. The government argues it will make Moscow safer and more efficient, with plans for the technology to replace bus tickets. But as Dan Ashby reports, human rights activists warn it will likely be misused to crack down on dissent. #FacialRecognition #Biometrics #Russia
October 31, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?