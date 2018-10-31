China lifts ban on trade of tiger and rhino parts | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
China is lifting a 25-year-old ban on the use of tiger and rhino parts in traditional medicine. Beijing says it wants to better regulate an industry that's thrived despite the ban. But conservationists are calling the move a "devastating" blow for the endangered species. They say it will only encourage poachers. For more on the story, we are joined by Barun Mitra, an independent researcher, specialising in economic policy, trade, and the environment. He's also the founder and director the Liberty Institute, a public policy research and advocacy organisation. #China #Rhino #Tiger
October 31, 2018
