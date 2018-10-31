BizTech Share

EU GDP growth decreases more than expected in Q3 | Money Talks

The eurozone's economy has expanded at its slowest pace in four years. The latest figures from Eurostat reveal GDP growth across the 19 countries was cut in half in the third quarter. That's mainly due to new emissions standards that hit German car production as well as stagnation in Italy, the bloc's third-largest economy. Claus Vistesen, Chief Eurozone Economist at Pantheo Macroeconomics, joins us for further insight into the story. #EUGDP #Europe #Economy