Trump threatens China with more tariffs | Money Talks
06:25
BizTech
China could be in for a nasty December surprise if talks with the US next month fail to de-escalate the trade war between the two economic giants. The Trump administration is reportedly getting ready to impose tariffs on all remaining Chinese goods shipped to the US. The news has rattled the markets, but as Mobin Nasir reports, President Trump says he's hoping to strike a deal with Beijing. For more on the story, we speak to TRT World’s Editor-at-large Craig Copetas. #TradeWars #UStariffs #Trump
October 31, 2018
