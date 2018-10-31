POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
NewsFeed - What the hell is BLEXIT and what does Kanye have to do with it?
15:00
World
NewsFeed - What the hell is BLEXIT and what does Kanye have to do with it?
- BLEXIT is a new movement that wants black people to vote Republican. It’s been started by a right-wing activist called Candace Owens. And Kanye was involved, or was he? - Blasphemy laws under the microscope after a woman is cleared of insulting the Prophet in Pakistan - BeeMe is a weird and wonderful online game made for Halloween. Play if you dare! - Red Dead Redemption is the biggest thing ever. FACT. The opening weekend for the video game made more money than any film #KanyeWest, #BeeMe, #RedDeadRedemption2
October 31, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?