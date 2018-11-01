World Share

Asia Bibi freed | Palestinian free speech under threat? | EU plastic ban

Pakistani Christian woman Asia Bibi is acquitted of blasphemy charges and freed after eight years in jail. But with hardliners calling for her killing, is she safe? Plus, we ask if Palestinian authorities are arresting and torturing activists and journalists for being critical of their leadership. And, we debate the EU's ban on single use plastics. What impact will it have on pollution? #TheNewsmakers #AsiaBibi #PlasticBan