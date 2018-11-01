POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Why are Palestinian leaders targeting activists and journalists?
03:15
World
Why are Palestinian leaders targeting activists and journalists?
Be careful what you say about the Palestinian political leadership. Human Rights Watch says activists, bloggers, and journalists in Gaza and the West Bank are being jailed for criticising the authorities. The rights group released a two-year investigation, which documented dozens of cases of detention and torture by both the Fatah-led PA and Hamas. Hyder Abbasi reports. #Palestine #HumanRightsWatch #Hamas
November 1, 2018
