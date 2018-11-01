Is the EU’s plastic ban draconian or necessary?

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The European Parliament has voted for a complete ban on a range of single-use plastics across the EU bloc in a bid to stop ocean pollution. Critics say it will hurt European businesses and that single-use plastics are actually crucial to food safety. Is an outright ban a step too far, or a necessary measure to save our planet? Guests: Isabelle Maurizi – Head of Sustainability and Environment at EuroCommerce Samantha Burgess – Head of European marine policy at World Wildlife Fund Enrico Brivio - European Commission Spokesman for the Environment, Maritime Affairs and Fisheries #PlasticBan #EuropeanParliament #
