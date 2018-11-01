Marcel Duchamp | Modern Art | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
You've probably heard his name. Or at least seen his famous work of "art," titled Fountain - a urinal signed by the imaginary R. Mutt. Marcel Duchamp is widely considered as the artist who redefined the very meaning of the word 'art' and who paved the way for the likes of Andy Warhol and Banksy. But how exactly did he change the course of art history? We get some answers from Elena Filipovic, the director of Kunsthalle Basel, a hub for innovative contemporary art exhibitions. #Duchamp #ModernArt #Showcase
November 1, 2018
