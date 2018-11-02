POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Anti-Semitism in the US | A coup in Colombo? | A move towards justice?
51:56
World
Anti-Semitism in the US | A coup in Colombo? | A move towards justice?
After the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in US history. Donald Trump pays his respects to the victims. But why are some Democrats blaming him for the synagogue shooting? Also Sri Lanka's president sacks the prime minister and replaces him with a former strongman. Could the country descend into violence once again? And after forty years in prison, a member of the black liberation group MOVE is released and reunited with his family. We speak with his son. #TheNewsmakers #Anti-Semitism #MOVE
November 2, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?