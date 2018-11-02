World Share

US Midterms: Black voters could impact the midterm elections

When Barack Obama became the first black President of the United States,, he was elected with the help of the country's African Americans who turned out in big numbers to vote for him. Their failure to turn out for Hilary Clinton two years ago helped Donald Trump to win the presidential election. So the "Black vote" will be closely watched in the mid-term elections. But in some states there are claims that many African-Americans are being prevented from voting at all because of controversial voter identification laws. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports from Selma in Alabama. #USelections #MidtermElections