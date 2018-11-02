World Share

Gaza Doctors: Doctors struggle to treat injured protesters

It wouldn't be wrong to call the unseen work of doctors and nurses in the Gaza Strip remarkable. Not only do they operate in a collapsing healthcare system under a blockade - they somehow manage to successfully treat thousands of Palestinians injured by Israeli soldiers. Our Sarah Balter shows us how doctors and nurses at one Gaza hospital cope with the strain. And a warning, some viewers may find the following images disturbing. #Gaza #Israel #Palestine