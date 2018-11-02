World Share

Was the sacking of Ranil Wickremesinghe legal?

Sri Lankan’s are in shock after their Prime Minister Ranil Wickremsinghe was sacked by his president and replaced by, Mahinda Rajapaksa, a man many blame for atrocities during Sri Lanka’s brutal civil war. But Wickremsinghe has called the decision unconstitutional and rejected it. Now the government appears to be in crisis and many fear Sri Lanka could slide back into another violent era. Guests: Dilanthe Withanage Chief Executive of Buddhist nationalist group, Bodu Bala Sena Alan Keenan Senior Sri Lanka analyst at the International Crisis Group Mario Arulthas Advocacy director at the People for Equality and Relief in Lanka #SriLanka #MahindaRajapaksa