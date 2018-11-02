World Share

A member of the radical black liberation group MOVE is freed after 40 years in jail

Forty years ago, police in Philadelphia converged on the headquarters of the radical black liberation group, MOVE, in a bid to evict them from their communal home. Two years later, nine members of the group were collectively convicted for his murder. Four decades on, most remain behind bars, but one family has finally been reunited. After his wife was released just a few months ago, Mike Africa senior is now also free. We speak to their son Mike Africa Junior. #MikeAfrica #MOVE #BlackLiberationGroup