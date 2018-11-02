POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
A member of the radical black liberation group MOVE is freed after 40 years in jail
06:46
World
A member of the radical black liberation group MOVE is freed after 40 years in jail
Forty years ago, police in Philadelphia converged on the headquarters of the radical black liberation group, MOVE, in a bid to evict them from their communal home. Two years later, nine members of the group were collectively convicted for his murder. Four decades on, most remain behind bars, but one family has finally been reunited. After his wife was released just a few months ago, Mike Africa senior is now also free. We speak to their son Mike Africa Junior. #MikeAfrica #MOVE #BlackLiberationGroup
November 2, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?