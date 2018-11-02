POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
How will Istanbul's new airport, one of the largest in the world help Turkey's tourism industry?
How will Istanbul’s new airport, one of the largest in the world help Turkey’s tourism industry?
It's been a tumultuous year for Turkey's economy. The value of the local currency - the lira - has plummeted. Back in August - it hit record lows almost on a daily basis. And inflation has been surging, putting the brakes on some foreign investment. But one industry has made the best of a bad situation. Turkey's tourism sector is having a great year. Guests: Halil Korkmaz Chairman of the Istanbul Tourism Association Maria Alvarez Head of the Tourism Management Department at Bogazici University
November 2, 2018
