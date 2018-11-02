World Share

Is Cyprus the key for Turkish-Greek reconciliation?

It's a move that could steer relations between Turkey and Greece off course. Turkey has deployed a ship to drill for oil and natural gas in the eastern Mediterranean Sea. It follows a series of heated exchanges between the NATO allies last month. At the heart of the dispute is just who controls the waters, and has rights to the wealth within them. Guests: Ahmet Sozen, Director of the Cyprus Policy Centre - based in northern Cyprus Konstantinos Travlos Assistant Professor of International Relations at Ozyegin University