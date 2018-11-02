POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UAE ups oil exploration ahead of Iran sanctions | Money Talks
01:57
BizTech
UAE ups oil exploration ahead of Iran sanctions | Money Talks
As the US prepares for new sanctions on Iran to take effect after Sunday, global oil producers are looking at how they can make up for the expected drop in global supplies. So far, OPEC hasn't revealed what it plans to do to address the shortfall but the oil cartel's fourth-largest producer, the UAE, says it plans to increase capacity by half-a-million barrels per day by the end of the year. Jacob Greaves has joined those searching to bridge the gap. #UAE #IranSanctions #OilExploraiton
November 2, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?