Japan to open up workforce to foreigners | Money Talks
02:31
BizTech
Japan to open up workforce to foreigners | Money Talks
For decades, Japan has been reluctant to allow blue-collar foreign workers into its workforce. But that could soon change. The cabinet has approved a draft bill that would allow foreigners to work in the country's most labour-intensive sectors. Despite criticism from several lawmakers, business leaders say the bill could help companies facing labour shortages, caused by an ageing population. Mayu Yoshida has more from Tokyo. #Japan #ForeignWorkers
November 5, 2018
