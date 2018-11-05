BizTech Share

US grants temporary waivers to eight countries | Money Talks

The Trump administration has announced it's reinstating all US sanctions on Iran. They had been removed as part of the 2015 nuclear deal. The measures target Iran's energy, shipping and banking sectors. The White House says it's "the toughest sanctions regime ever imposed on Iran". But several countries looking to keep doing business with Tehran have been given a reprieve. For more on the story, we speak to Lionel Donovan in Washington DC. #Ussanctions #Iran #NuclearDeal