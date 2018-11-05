World Share

Stop the Clock: Is time running out for daylight savings?

In these days of deepening darkness for the northern hemisphere and extra sunshine in the southern hemisphere, Roundtable tries to shed light on the daylight savings debate. Damaging to your health? Or and improvement to your life? Or mainly annoying? Perhaps it's time to wind the clocks back to an earlier time and say goodbye to the tweaks to our time-zones. Joining us at the Roundtable is David Prerau, Author of 'Seize the Daylight'; Dr Emily Deans is a Psychiatrist; Christopher Snowdon Head of Lifestyle Economics at the Institute of Economic Affairs; and Anna Rolls Curator at the ClockMakers’ Museum in London Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #ClockChange #SpringForward #FallBack