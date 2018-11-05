World Share

Migrant Caravan: US troops prepare to secure Mexico border

A caravan of Central Americans trekking through Mexico on their way to the US border have begun arriving in Mexico City. About 5,000 people are walking and, when they're lucky, travelling by truck on a journey that has already lasted weeks. They plan to arrive in the US at a time when President Donald Trump is promising a crackdown on immigration. But as our Latin America correspondent Ediz Tiyansan reports, the group is committed to seeking a better life. #MigrantCaravan #Mexico #US