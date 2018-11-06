World Share

The War In Syria: Syrians meet to discuss the future of Manbij

In northern Syria, Turkey and the United States have begun joint patrols around Manbij. The city is home to the YPG which Turkey regards as an extension of the PKK terror group. But the US has backed the YPG in its fight against Daesh. Under a deal struck in June, the US pledged it would keep the YPG away from Turkey's border. Our correspondent Oubai Shahbandar reports from northern Syria.