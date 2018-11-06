POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
China promises further cuts to import tariffs | Money Talks
02:18
BizTech
China promises further cuts to import tariffs | Money Talks
China has promised to further open-up its markets to global trade and make its economy more easily accessible to foreign firms as its trade war with the US intensifies. In his opening speech at the Shanghai import expo, President Xi Jinping said Beijing would further cut tariffs, open up sectors such as healthcare and education to foreign investment, and import $45 trillion worth of goods and services over the next 15 years. Patrick Fok has more from Shanghai. #TradeWars #China #UStariffs
November 6, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?